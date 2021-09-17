Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.21 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

