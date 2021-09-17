Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $40.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,831.33. 48,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,434.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.