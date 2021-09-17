Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Sogou were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sogou by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Sogou by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 177,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sogou by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sogou by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 707,874 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOGO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 9,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

