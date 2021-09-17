Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $20.77 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,770,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Domtar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 13,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,572. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

