Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,763,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,033,000. Ferro accounts for 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

