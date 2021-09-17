Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 316,972 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316,972 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 3.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $125,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

