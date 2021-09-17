Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas Purchases 5,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

