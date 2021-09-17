Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $122.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.