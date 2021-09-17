Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.51 $1.14 billion $2.17 17.67 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 28.24 $5.71 million $0.05 64.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.65% 0.47% Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

