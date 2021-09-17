Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.66% of Ameresco worth $53,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

