American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $193,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AAT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
