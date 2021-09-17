American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $193,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

