American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

