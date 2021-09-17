American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
American Cannabis Company Profile
