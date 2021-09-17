American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 48,010 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

