American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.