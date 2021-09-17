American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of HYFM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

