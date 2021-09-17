American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178,409 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 2,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.47. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.93.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

