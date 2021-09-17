American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXP. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.72.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.63 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

