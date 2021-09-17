American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.09. 44,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

