American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.76. 35,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.09 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

