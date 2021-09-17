American National Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,875,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $348.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,807. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.