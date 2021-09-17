American National Insurance Co. Has $18.84 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.87. 95,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average is $368.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

