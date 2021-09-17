American National Insurance Co. Has $28.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

