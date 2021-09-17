American National Insurance Co. Sells 235 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 128,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

