American National Insurance Co. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $34.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,837.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,434.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.