Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,820 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $17.72 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

