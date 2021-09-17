Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 5.05. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

