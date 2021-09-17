Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,760 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $17,863,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $13,908,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

