Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $54,000 Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,368,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,914 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

