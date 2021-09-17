Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
