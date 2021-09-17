Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:RSI opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.