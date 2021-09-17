Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

