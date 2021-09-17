Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE AGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

