AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

