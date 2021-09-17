Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.21 million, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

