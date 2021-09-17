Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.14. 367,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 142,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.