AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Buys 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $17,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,150 shares in the company, valued at $401,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $3.42 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.