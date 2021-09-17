Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

AFCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.50 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 143.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.