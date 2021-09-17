Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $22.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 million and the highest is $98.40 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $32.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

