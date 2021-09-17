Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Blink Charging by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

