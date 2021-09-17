Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.