Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the highest is $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of IART traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

