Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

