Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,850 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. 12,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

