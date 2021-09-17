Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $33.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.38 billion and the highest is $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

