Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $97.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $388.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $497.09 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 1,229,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,798. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.