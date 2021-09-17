Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 651,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

