Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,999. The company has a market cap of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

