Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

