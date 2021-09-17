Analysts Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $30.17

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after acquiring an additional 297,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 352,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $50,052,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.