Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $34.46

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 591,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,861. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

