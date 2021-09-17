Analysts Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) PT at $45.25

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE KOP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

